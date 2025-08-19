Skip to content
Body of Missing Washington Man Recovered in Flathead Lake

Search and rescue teams recovered David Easterly’s body three days after he went missing in the Blue Bay area of Flathead Lake

By Maggie Dresser
Lake County Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Polson on Jan 8, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Search crews have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington man who on Saturday afternoon went missing on Flathead Lake, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Dispatchers on Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. received a report that a man identified as David Easterly jumped from a boat into Flathead Lake and went missing. The reporting party was with Easterly when he went into the water.

Search and rescue teams at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 located and recovered Easterly’s body, which has been transported to the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

Ralston Search and Recovery and search and rescue teams from Flathead, Lewis and Clark and Lake counties assisted in the recovery.

[email protected]

