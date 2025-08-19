Skip to content
Crime

One Dead in Motor Vehicle Fire at North Kalispell Hotel

Kalispell police and fire department officials are investigating the cause of the fire that ignited last night

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on August 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

One person died last night following a motor vehicle fire at the Homewood Suites Hotel in north Kalispell, according to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio.

Kalispell police and fire department personnel on Aug. 18 at 9:17 p.m. responded to the fire on Hutton Ranch Road where officials confirmed one fatality.

The incident is under active investigation, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There will be an ongoing police presence as investigators process the scene.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, according to Venezio.

[email protected]

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work