One Dead in Motor Vehicle Fire at North Kalispell Hotel

One person died last night following a motor vehicle fire at the Homewood Suites Hotel in north Kalispell, according to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio.

Kalispell police and fire department personnel on Aug. 18 at 9:17 p.m. responded to the fire on Hutton Ranch Road where officials confirmed one fatality.

The incident is under active investigation, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There will be an ongoing police presence as investigators process the scene.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, according to Venezio.

[email protected]