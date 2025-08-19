South Dakota-based Black Hills Corp. Plans to Buy NorthWestern Energy

South Dakota-based Black Hills Corp. is buying Northwestern Energy.

The two utilities announced their all-stock transaction on Tuesday. Black Hills shareholders will have a 56% majority in the new company, which will be headquartered in Rapid City.

NorthWestern CEO Brian Bird will lead the company as Black Hills CEO Linn Evans retires, according to a press release.

The Montana Public Service Commission will get to weigh in on the sale to determine whether the new company is in the best interest of NorthWestern’s customers in Montana.

This isn’t the first time in NorthWestern’s 23-year Montana history that a buyer has shown interest. In 2006, NorthWestern attempted to sell to Babcock and Brown Infrastructure, an Australian company. Heavily scrutinized by Montana’s utility commission at the time, the deal fell through.

Natural gas comprises the bulk of Black Hills’ customer base, with more 1.1 million natural gas customers in eight states from Arkansas to Canada. Black Hills electric customers number roughly 225,000, mostly in South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado. A small number of southeast Montana customers are served by Black Hills.

Conversely, NorthWestern Energy has more electric customers, roughly 478,700, with roughly 80% in Montana and the remainder in South Dakota. The company serves roughly 308,300 natural gas customers, roughly 70% of which are in Montana, with the remainder in South Dakota and Nebraska.

Although the directors of both companies have agreed to terms, an investor rights law firm, Halper Sadeh, announced Tuesday that it is looking into whether NorthWestern obtained the best possible terms for its shareholders and whether Black Hills is underpaying.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.