Driver Arrested After Fatally Running Over Pedestrian in Kalispell

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after fatally running over a pedestrian in Kalispell on Tuesday night, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Scott Serio was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending charge of deliberate homicide, according to the jail roster.

Deputies on Aug. 19 at approximately 7:37 p.m. were dispatched to the 100 block of Birch Grove Road in Kalispell for a report of a suspicious male driving through fields and fences.

Shortly after, deputies were notified that a pedestrian had been struck by the suspect’s vehicle north of the location. Once on scene, law enforcement located an adult male pinned beneath the suspect’s vehicle, who they removed using jacks.

After unsuccessful life-saving measures that included CPR, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is processing the incident with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.

