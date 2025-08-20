Wildfire in Bob Marshall Wilderness Prompts Trail Closures

Flathead National Forest (FNF) officials on Aug. 20 announced the closure of several trails after confirming a wildfire has ignited on Pot Mountain located deep in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in the Pentagon Creek drainage near the headwaters of the Spotted Bear River, according to a news release.

Reported on Aug. 18, the Pot Mountain Fire was mapped at 90 acres early Tuesday afternoon using infra-red mapping. Personnel using a fixed wing infra-red reconnaissance flight and helicopter recon confirmed the wildfire on Monday.

For public safety, fire managers closed Pentagon Creek Trail #173 from junction of Chair Mountain Trail #686 to junction with Switchback Trail #177; Pentagon Creek Trail #173 from junction with Switchback Pass Trail #177 to junction with Spotted Bear River Trail #83; Pot Mountain (Elk Ridge) Trail #359 – in its entirety; Switchback Pass Trail #177 – in its entirety; Trail #732 from Flathead National Forest Boundary to junction of Switchback Pass Trail #177.

The Pot Mountain Fire burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area captured on Aug. 18 during the reconnaissance flights. Courtesy Flathead National Forest

FNF officials said there was recent lightning activity in the drainage near the fire, which is burning dead and down timber adjacent to sparsely vegetated, high alpine ridges and avalanche chutes.

Hot and dry conditions Tuesday afternoon caused an increase in fire activity and smoke was visible from the Rocky Mountain Front to the east, according to officials.

Firefighters are using a “point and zone” strategy, which is used to protect specific assets like infrastructure, due to the rugged high elevation terrain and vegetation conditions.

