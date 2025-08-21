Grilled Tomatillo Margarita

I began growing tomatillos for the fun of watching their husk balloon and fill – and to make salsa verde. I’ve come to love them in many dishes, from raw with cucumbers in a quick pickle to lightly cooked with pasta or fried rice. In most preparations, unripened green tomatoes taste like they really wish they’d had time to turn red and juicy. Tomatillos have a sweet-and-sour flavor all their own.

That sweet-and-sour combination struck me as ideal for a natural margarita mix. Tomatillos are meaty and don’t release their juice easily, but grilling releases some of the juice and adds a smoky note to margaritas, whether you make them with tequila, agave spirit or mezcal. The grilled solids make a delicious base for salsa, enchilada sauce, hot sauce and soup.

I grill tomatillos just like I do tomatoes for Grilled Tomato Bloody Mary Mix. When halved crosswise, the cut side sears on a hot oiled grill grate. Tomatillos take five to seven minutes to soften, and they char more evenly when flipped halfway through the cooking time. To collect the juice, transfer the grilled tomatillos to a large-holed colander set over a large bowl. You can press on the hot flesh a bit to release more juice, which comes out as a thick, syrupy liquid. A fine-mesh colander strains out the tiny seeds.

We make summertime margaritas from just-cooled tomatillos and freeze the rest of the intensely flavored juice in 1-ounce cubes to thaw and enjoy throughout the year. For cruising and lakeside picnics, I premix a large batch of grilled tomatillo juice, agave syrup, triple sec and lime juice and then combine 3-1/2 ounces of this sweet-and-sour mix with 2 ounces each of water and tequila per cocktail. The premixed base keeps well for at least a couple of weeks in the refrigerator.

I highly recommend using Homemade Triple Sec for a garden-fresh margarita. If the agave nectar refuses to blend in, heat it with the tomatillo juice in a small pan over medium-low heat just until it becomes liquid enough to stir into the juice. Let it cool to room temperature before using.

Grilled Tomatillo Margarita

Serves 1

Flaky kosher or rimming salt (optional)

2 ounces grilled tomatillo juice

1/2 ounce agave nectar

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce triple sec

Ice cubes

2 ounces tequila

2 ounces water, or to taste

Fresh lime or tomatillo slice (optional)

Moisten the rim of a pint or double old-fashioned glass with lime juice or water, and then dip it lightly in a tray of salt, if desired. Set the glass aside.

Into a cocktail shaker, measure in the tomatillo juice, agave syrup, lime juice and triple sec. Shake until combined. Add several ice cubes, the tequila and water. Shake again until the exterior becomes frosty.

Place ice cubes in the prepared glass and strain in the cocktail shaker contents. If desired, garnish with a lime or tomatillo slice.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.