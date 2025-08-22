Commissioners Approve Preliminary Plat for Luxury Flathead Lake Club

Flathead County commissioners on Thursday morning unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a luxury private golf club that would include a 359-single-family-home subdivision called “Flathead Lake Club” in Lakeside.

Commissioners Pam Holmquist, Randy Brodehl and Brad Abell endorsed the project with no hesitation, but they acknowledged the lengthy process and the high volume of public comments they received, including those centered on the affluent class of prospective property owners the subdivision will attract.

“We looked at a lot of comments on this and we don’t consider wealth or lack of wealth for future residents when we look at anything,” Abell said. “State law doesn’t allow us to do that. I see a multitude of job opportunities for years to come in the Flathead Valley.”

Proposed by Discovery Land Company, additional plans for the property feature restaurants, a clubhouse, a spa, fitness areas, offices, retail stores, and other facilities, along with open space totaling 864 acres. The company has a large portfolio of clubs around the world, which include Montana properties at Crazy Mountain Ranch in Shields Valley, Iron Horse Golf Club in Whitefish and the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky.

A private marina with 36 boat slips is also included for Flathead Lake Club members, Discovery Land Company Vice President of Development Jeremy Pfile said at the Aug. 13 Flathead County Planning Board meeting; however, the marina is not part of the preliminary plat application.

The meeting drew several Lakeside residents who opposed the proposal, describing the negative cultural shift and gentrification the club would bring to the unincorporated community. Other issues like water quality, wildfire risk, wildlife habitat, traffic congestion, and ongoing litigation were also raised.

Following the completion of each of the project’s five phases, the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District would serve the development. But issues surrounding the district have raised concern after the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and Citizens for a Better Flathead sued the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for issuing a wastewater discharge permit to the district, arguing it does not comply with water quality regulations.

Members of the public attend the Flathead County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 21, 2025, when commissioners approved the preliminary plat for the Flathead Lake Club, a luxury golf course and subdivision proposed in Lakeside. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“In the long run, you’re going to create a permanent wound to Flathead Lake and another permanent wound with the increase of sewer in the area. It should never be increased down near the Flathead River. And all of those things are going to be cumulative,” said Bruce Young, a Lakeside resident who is a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging the DEQ’s decision to issue a wastewater discharge permit for the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District’s treatment plant expansion.

But some Lakeside residents supported the project, describing the economic benefits the club would bring, including adding jobs and boosting local business in addition to school tax revenue growth and upgrades to road infrastructure.

“The other issue that’s been brought up is the traffic issues in Lakeside that already exists,” Sam Bagley said. “It’s, you know, malfunction junction right now, and working with them, we’d like to see the crosswalks that have at least red lights instead of flashing yellow.”

According to Erin Appert, of the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Department, the traffic impact study conducted in Lakeside concluded the development would generate an additional 1,973 new daily vehicle trips at full buildout.

Lakeside-Somers Chamber of Commerce President David Fetveit praised the project for its responsible growth and reminded public members that the property was originally approved for 850 units in 2007.

Once the developers meet the conditions of the preliminary plat, they must submit a final plat for review by the commissioners.

Project area for the proposed Flathead Lake Club. Courtesy image

