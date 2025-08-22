Montana’s Property Tax Shell Game

The rise in property taxes across the state are a real problem the 69th Legislature attempted to address. As the dust settles on policies passed and signed into law, effects on taxpayers are becoming more clear. Simply put, the new legislation shifted tax burden. HB 231 and SB 542 work in concert to bring about these changes to your tax bill. One must ask if decreasing the tax on primary residential homes is equitable given the drastic increases it creates for agriculture and business property taxes which will shift to the consumer. These bills also fail to take into account work arounds to avoid taxation. Will those holding prime agriculture land opt to sell to developers building primary residences? Will those owning an inherited cabin on the lake “rent” to a family member in order to avoid a “second home” tax increase of 68%? As the tax burden was merely shifted, these bills do nothing to limit government spending- the crux of the real problem.



When you open your tax bill, be cognizant of those conservative legislators that voted against these tax shifts in favor of legislation to lower property taxes for everyone while limiting government spending. There were better proposals that truly support all taxpayers. How did your legislator represent you in property tax reform? Keep that in mind at the ballot box. You can see how your legislator voted by looking up ‘bills’ on legmt.gov (specifically HB 231 and SB 542).

Rep. Amy Regier

R-Kalispell