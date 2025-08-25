Skip to content
Authorities Release Identity of Man Killed in Kalispell Motor Vehicle Fire

Darrin Turner, 60, of Ohio, was killed in the Aug. 18 car fire at the Homewood Suites and Hotel in north Kalispell

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car. Beacon file photo

Investigators have identified the victim of a motor vehicle fire that occurred on Monday night at the Homewood Suites and Hotel in north Kalispell as 60-year-old Darrin Turner of Ohio, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Kalispell police and fire department personnel on Aug. 18 at 9:17 p.m. responded to the fire on Hutton Ranch Road where officials confirmed one fatality.

There is no evidence of foul play, according to the release; however, the circumstances surrounding the fire and the cause are still being investigated.

[email protected]

