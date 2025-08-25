Authorities Release Identity of Man Killed in Kalispell Motor Vehicle Fire

Investigators have identified the victim of a motor vehicle fire that occurred on Monday night at the Homewood Suites and Hotel in north Kalispell as 60-year-old Darrin Turner of Ohio, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Kalispell police and fire department personnel on Aug. 18 at 9:17 p.m. responded to the fire on Hutton Ranch Road where officials confirmed one fatality.

There is no evidence of foul play, according to the release; however, the circumstances surrounding the fire and the cause are still being investigated.

