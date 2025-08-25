Bigfork Teenager Killed in Car Crash Near Whitefish

A 17-year-old Bigfork resident died early Saturday morning and a 17-year-old Kalispell resident was injured in a motor vehicle crash near Whitefish after the pickup truck hit two trees, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

On Aug. 23 at approximately 1:50 a.m., a 20-year-old motorist and Marion resident was driving a Dodge Ram westbound on Mountain Meadow Road when it drifted off the right side of the roadway and sideswiped a tree. The pickup truck continued down the embankment and struck a second tree before coming to rest.

The passenger who sustained fatal injuries was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The other 17-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and sustained injuries. The 20-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to authorities.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

