Driver Charged with Deliberate Homicide for Running Over Man in Evergreen Cornfield

A 48-year-old Flathead County man has been charged with a felony count of deliberate homicide after allegedly running over another man with his vehicle in a cornfield in Evergreen.

Jeffrey Scott Serio was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Aug. 20, where he remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 1:30 p.m. before Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson.

According to an affidavit filed by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Amy Kenison, Serio is charged in the death of Raymond Maurice Grigg, 67, whose body law enforcement discovered caught beneath a vehicle prosecutors allege Serio was driving.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 19 responded to an initial complaint of a man driving through a field near Grigg Road in Evergreen at about 7:38 p.m.

A deputy arrived and made contact with Serio, who was on foot at the time but told the deputy his vehicle was parked at a neighboring property, records state. The deputy told Serio to leave and stay off private property.

Soon after, records state the deputy heard the vehicle accelerate rapidly through the field, prompting the property owner to request a law enforcement response.

The vehicle continued across the field through a barbed wire fence toward the Grigg Road property and the deputy heard gunshots. Serio was located near the scene following law enforcement response.

Authorities spoke with a resident of the Grigg Road property, who said Serio was driving through the neighboring field and then drove toward her house. She then heard Serio’s vehicle hit something followed by gunshots, at which point he exited the vehicle and ran toward her and said, “I tried to miss him,” before continuing down the road, according to court documents.

Law enforcement located Raymond Maurice Grigg trapped underneath the vehicle at the Grigg property next to a fenced area that contained a cell phone tower. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness confirmed the event and said he watched the vehicle “burst” out of the field and drive past the house slowly and drive through two fences as if the vehicle was going back to the highway. It then slowed down as it approached the cell phone tower before going out of sight.

The witness then heard the vehicle “gun it” before crashing, backing up and revving the engine followed by gunshots and another crash, records state. He saw Serio run in the direction where law enforcement later located him, who he confirmed was the same man trespassing on private property earlier in the evening, records state.

Authorities located five shell casings at the scene and two rounds that impacted the front of Serio’s vehicle.

