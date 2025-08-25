Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Whitefish

Where: 710 Riverside Ave.

Price: $650,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,992

This home is conveniently located on a generous corner lot and features rustic wooden beams, cozy fireplace, and skylight for ample natural light. It also has a lower-level family room, detached double garage, and plenty of parking. Outside is a private patio in a fully fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30055656

Bigfork

Where: 101 S. Crestview Terrace

Price: $650,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,800

Located in the sought-after Crestview neighborhood, this well-maintained home is offered turnkey for immediate use. The bright and inviting residence was thoughtfully designed and includes peek-a-boo glimpses of Flathead Lake. The home sits on a 0.515-acre lot with mature landscaping and a brand-new deck. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30055914

Kalispell

Where: 228 Valley Rose Ln.

Price: $649,995

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,788

This beautifully maintained home in the Helena Flats area sits on 0.8 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It has an open-concept layout, concrete counters, wood burning stove, and lots of natural light. Outside is a spacious backyard with flawless landscaping that is perfect for entertaining. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30053476

Kila

Where: 2910 Smith Lake Rd.

Price: $650,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,348

This well-love log home sits on 4 peaceful acres and features vaulted ceilings, dramatic log beams, and expansive windows that flood the space with natural light. The home has a cozy wood stove, enclosed porch, and a full walkout basement. This private Montana retreat is located just 15 minutes from Kalispell. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30047220

