Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $650,000

Whitefish
Where: 710 Riverside Ave.
Price: $650,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,992
This home is conveniently located on a generous corner lot and features rustic wooden beams, cozy fireplace, and skylight for ample natural light. It also has a lower-level family room, detached double garage, and plenty of parking. Outside is a private patio in a fully fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30055656
Bigfork
Where: 101 S. Crestview Terrace
Price: $650,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,800
Located in the sought-after Crestview neighborhood, this well-maintained home is offered turnkey for immediate use. The bright and inviting residence was thoughtfully designed and includes peek-a-boo glimpses of Flathead Lake. The home sits on a 0.515-acre lot with mature landscaping and a brand-new deck. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate
MLS Number: 30055914
Kalispell
Where: 228 Valley Rose Ln.
Price: $649,995
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,788
This beautifully maintained home in the Helena Flats area sits on 0.8 acres at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. It has an open-concept layout, concrete counters, wood burning stove, and lots of natural light. Outside is a spacious backyard with flawless landscaping that is perfect for entertaining. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30053476
Kila
Where: 2910 Smith Lake Rd.
Price: $650,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,348
This well-love log home sits on 4 peaceful acres and features vaulted ceilings, dramatic log beams, and expansive windows that flood the space with natural light. The home has a cozy wood stove, enclosed porch, and a full walkout basement. This private Montana retreat is located just 15 minutes from Kalispell. eXp Realty
MLS Number: 30047220
