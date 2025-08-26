Skip to content
Local

Kalispell Teen Dies in Flathead Lake Boat Accident

A sonar team recovered the victim’s body on Aug. 24, one day after he fell off a boat into the water

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead Lake as viewed from Lakeside Community Park in Lakeside on April 14, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Rescue teams on Aug. 24 recovered the body of a 16-year-old male from Kalispell after he fell out of a boat on Flathead Lake near Lakeside the day before, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office along with Flathead County Search and Rescue, ALERT and Two Bear Air responded to the scene and rescue boats, drones and aircraft were deployed to locate the individual, but efforts were initially unsuccessful. Dive teams also responded and conducted an initial search of the area from witness accounts and a 911 ping location.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 24 deployed a sonar team and located the victim in the late morning.

[email protected]

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member