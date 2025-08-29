Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Aug. 23: ‘The Beating of a Lifetime’

Friday, Aug. 22

8:23 a.m. A guy with a silver beard and some of his buddies climbed someone’s tree, departed with three bags of apples and said they’d be back for more.

8:38 a.m. A bicycle thief was located at the aquarium shop.

10:45 a.m. A guy wearing a bandana and carrying a machete with a kitchen knife strapped to his backpack was taking a casual stroll through the park.

10:28 p.m. Teens were doing donuts on side-by-sides.

Saturday, Aug. 23

9:46 a.m. A tow truck was transporting a RAV4 to the Toyota dealership to rescue the cat locked inside.

12:22 p.m. The cat was freed but is now homeless.

8:55 p.m. The neighbor threatened the kids next door with “the beating of a lifetime” after they threw dog poop at the door.

Sunday, Aug. 24

10:20 p.m. Teenagers keep racing around the park lot every night.

4:55 a.m. A guy who ate too many mushrooms was puking but also appeared to be “super excited” when EMS arrived.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

5:50 a.m. Some guys in a “sketchy van” turned out to be electrical workers.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

11:41 a.m. A concerned citizen suspected a guy in a brown truck was dealing drugs to a group of guys on bicycles.

8:24 p.m. A group of high schoolers were talking about how drunk they were and racing around the parking lot.

Thursday, Aug. 28

9:19 a.m. Californians were circling the Target parking lot and throwing trash.

5:58 p.m. A man who was fighting with his next door neighbor was advised not to “feed into the drama.”

