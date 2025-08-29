Iowa Woman Dies on Highline Trail

A 73-year-old Iowa woman on Wednesday fell to her death after tripping and falling off the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, according to a news release.

Diane Bunker of Muscatine, Iowa, sustained fatal injuries after falling 450 feet, out of sight from the large group she was hiking with. The fall occurred between Big Bend and Triple Arches.

Park staff at 11 a.m. on Aug. 27 were alerted of the fall and closed the Going-to-the-Sun Road from Logan Pass to Big Bend for about an hour. Two Bear Air was dispatched to the scene and recovered her body below the trail before a transfer to the Flathead County coroner at the Apgar horse corrals, according to officials.

An investigation is ongoing.

