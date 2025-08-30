New AGEWISE Program Helps Keep Generations Connected

As the baby boomer generation continues to grow older and outpace resources in the Flathead Valley, local experts and providers are working to promote an “aging-in-place” model to help this population maintain independence while also bridging gaps between generations.

Modeled after AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, My Glacier Village board member Mary Wallace recently launched AGEWISE, a program that partners with builders, realtors and local businesses to help implement “senior-friendly” communities.

With the help of Jenn Prunty, founder of My Glacier Village and an aging-in-place specialist, they help organize things like solo living workshops and promote inclusive marketing. One of their main goals is to prevent isolation and encourage connection.

“Why do we have to be segregated? When we think helping seniors, we tend to think of them all bulked together to be fixed or housed – most are thriving and healthy and taking care of their grandkids,” Prunty said. “We have this image in our society of frailty – and that is not it.”

Prunty says housing changes are necessary as people age, and while nursing homes and assisted living facilities are an option for some seniors, most would rather age in their own homes.

According to a 2021 AARP survey, more than 75% of adults over age 50 want to stay in their homes as they age. For many adults, an aging-in-place strategy isn’t just a preference, experts say, it’s also a necessity amid a lack of resources. And it’s an expensive necessity.

Home modifications like wider doorways and shower bars are useful to help seniors age in place, but Prunty said home remodels like this cost upwards of $10,000. To mitigate these costs, AGEWISE has partnered with home builders like Terry Homes, Inc. and Edge Development to include age-friendly components in their design.

Known as “Universal Design,” Prunty said implementation would provide cost-saving solutions while promoting aging awareness. Simple features include zero-step entryways, bedrooms on the main floor, bathroom grab bars and dimmer light switches make a significant difference.

“If you have the right support and live in a home that can accommodate your needs, you have transportation and have social connections, everyone can age at home,” Prunty said.

Local realtor Harald “HH” Heinrich recently partnered with AGEWISE as a Seniors Resident Specialist, consulting with clients about having an age-ready home, while also conducting inspections and suggesting safety measures.

“Sometimes they live in homes that don’t work for them anymore,” Heinrich said. “Three floors is a lot of stairs and I suggest other types of housing like condos or single-story homes.”

One of Heinrich’s clients is an 85-year-old woman and her 102-year-old mother, both of whom were seeking new housing to accommodate their needs.

At the Flathead County Agency on Aging, Carla Dyment said AGEWISE helps promote awareness and support to older generations who can feel forgotten.

“The picture of us staying in our communities is it makes us stronger so we don’t silo ages,” Dyment said. “Keeping generations interconnected is already a challenge.”

As Flathead County’s elderly population continues to skyrocket, the department Dyment oversees has seen growing demand for services like meals and caregiver support in recent years.

Montana’s senior citizen population is disproportionately higher than many other states, ranking No. 6 overall, with 19.7% of its population considered geriatric, according to 2020 census data.

While some resources exist in northwest Montana to help seniors, she said it’s important for the local community to help older generations with simple things like showing them how to use DoorDash or connecting them with transportation.

“I think we need to have a positive perspective on aging, because we’re all aging,” Dyment said. “If we have a pay-it-forward attitude, we are creating a better future for ourselves and community. Maybe it’s volunteering or paying attention to who is in your neighborhood or apartment complex.”

As life expectancies continue to increase, Dyment says we live in a unique time when a wide range of ages exist together.

“Staying in our communities makes our community stronger,” Dyment said. “Keeping generations interconnected is already a challenge. Because our population of people in their 60s and up is growing, these are unprecedented times where we have four or five generations living – why not take advantage of that?”

