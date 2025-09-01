Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,400,000

Kalispell

Where: 197 High Rd.

Price: $1,390,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,512

This home sits on a 6-acre wooded lot and offers the perfect blend of privacy and comfort. It has an inviting open layout, vaulted ceilings, new deck, new roof, fresh paint, and updated windows and doors. The property also features a heated shop with a 400-square-foot living area. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30056420

Whitefish

Where: 970 Colorado Ave.

Price: $1,395,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,289

This quintessential Montana log home is tucked into the trees just minutes from downtown. It has vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and spacious living room. Outside is an expansive wrap-around deck and secluded backyard featuring a hot tub, fire pit, patio and sweeping views of the Whitefish Mountain Range. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30050793

Bigfork

Where: 148 S. Crestview Terrace

Price: $1,395,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,268

Perched above the trees with striking views of Flathead Lake, this thoughtfully upgraded home is tucked into one of Bigfork’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It has new interior doors, custom railings, updated light fixtures, and fresh paint throughout. The new decks invite you to take in the views. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30053008

Columbia Falls

Where: 277 Gleneagles Tr.

Price: $1,399,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,660

This new construction in the Meadow Lake Golf Course community features modern finishes and a spacious, well-designed layout built for comfort and style. The home has kitchens on both levels – ideal for multi-generational living, guests, or rental flexibility. Enjoy peaceful golf course views. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30054930

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].