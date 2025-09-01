Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,400,000

Kalispell
Where: 197 High Rd.
Price: $1,390,000
What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,512
This home sits on a 6-acre wooded lot and offers the perfect blend of privacy and comfort. It has an inviting open layout, vaulted ceilings, new deck, new roof, fresh paint, and updated windows and doors. The property also features a heated shop with a 400-square-foot living area. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30056420
Whitefish
Where: 970 Colorado Ave.
Price: $1,395,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,289
This quintessential Montana log home is tucked into the trees just minutes from downtown. It has vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and spacious living room. Outside is an expansive wrap-around deck and secluded backyard featuring a hot tub, fire pit, patio and sweeping views of the Whitefish Mountain Range. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30050793
Bigfork
Where: 148 S. Crestview Terrace
Price: $1,395,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,268
Perched above the trees with striking views of Flathead Lake, this thoughtfully upgraded home is tucked into one of Bigfork’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It has new interior doors, custom railings, updated light fixtures, and fresh paint throughout. The new decks invite you to take in the views. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30053008
Columbia Falls
Where: 277 Gleneagles Tr.
Price: $1,399,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,660
This new construction in the Meadow Lake Golf Course community features modern finishes and a spacious, well-designed layout built for comfort and style. The home has kitchens on both levels – ideal for multi-generational living, guests, or rental flexibility. Enjoy peaceful golf course views. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30054930
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].