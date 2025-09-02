Our system of government rests on the power of the people. This requires active, informed citizens, who communicate well with one another and recognize common interests.

This is a high bar for all of us, and we too often fall short. We often view politics in the same way we view sports – fostering team loyalty, and yes, taking pleasure in the defeat of our foes. We forget that we are on the same team – and that this country can only work if this is so.

We are a diverse society, despite the efforts of some to persuade us that we are not. This is why the “blood and soil” focus of fascism has long fell on deaf ears. This diversity fuels a better, more interesting, more innovative society … and we disrupt it at our peril.

If large numbers of us are disenfranchised, disadvantaged, poorly educated, unhealthy, have no home, are hungry … NO ONE benefits. And those who think they have won some sort of contest find out the costs are not worth it.

Compromise is difficult – but it is quite a bit easier if we are talking to one another and understanding each other’s experience.

It is this understanding and compromise that has made our country great, and if we allow it to slip our grasp, we WILL very likely fall into authoritarianism – and then, history shows, a vanishing few people get what they need.

We must stay informed, keep the conversation open – and we must put people in office who reflect our ability to do so, and who listen to their constituents. We must also show up for community events and demonstrations. Democracy is an active process.

Gail Trenfield

St. Ignatius