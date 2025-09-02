North Valley Food Bank Apple-picking Event Blends Conservation with Community Care

The North Valley Food Bank (NVFB) in Whitefish is hosting an apple-picking event next weekend, bringing the community together in support of both neighbors and local wildlife.

Volunteers will harvest apples from City of Whitefish trees on Sept. 6, helping to eliminate a major food attractant for bears preparing for hibernation. The collected fruit will then be processed in NVFB’s commercial kitchen and featured in dishes served at a celebration after the harvest.

The celebratory post-harvest gathering will feature a fall menu designed by NVFB’s Culinary Arts Manager Rachael Broom and her team of kitchen volunteers. Dishes — ranging from cheesesteak sandwiches to apple cheese soup made with the freshly harvested apples — will be offered at a pay-what-you-can price.

“We do this so everyone has a seat at the table, no matter your financial status,” Broom said.

Several community partners will be hosting booths at the celebration designed to raise awareness about bear safety and food insecurity in the Flathead Valley. Representatives from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) will run an interactive Bear Aware booth, while Abundant Montana will share updates on its efforts to expand statewide food access and put more Montana-grown food on Montana plates.

FAST Blackfeet will also offer a cultural education opportunity, inviting participants to create their own popcorn seasonings, sample traditional teas, and learn about Blackfeet culture and respect for nature during the harvest season. Family-friendly activities will include face painting, crafts, and a cider press.

An adult male grizzly bear eats from a fruit tree off Conrad Drive east of Kalispell. Courtesy photo

“The Harvest Fest is more than just apples; it celebrates food security, wildlife safety, and sustainability,” NVFB wrote in promoting the event. “Every apple picked helps reduce bear attractants in our neighborhoods. Every meal shared supports community connection.”

Apple picking will kick off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 at NVFB, located at 251 Flathead Ave. in Whitefish. The harvest celebration will follow from noon to 2 p.m.

To learn more or sign up, visit: northvalleyfoodbank.org/news-events/harvest-fest