Flathead County Commissioners Approve $142 Million Budget

The Flathead County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a $142 million budget for Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26), which will reduce property taxes as officials work to complete major capital projects.

Commissioners Pam Holmquist, Randy Brodehl and Brad Abell praised the county’s employees and the finance department for their hard work and conservative approach to the 2026 budget.

“My hope is that it will be put into the record for future generations to look at and to say this is an example of how county commissions should be working,” Brodehl said.

Set at 102.62 mills, the levy is down from 107.63 mills last year and marks the fifth consecutive year county officials have chosen not to levy the maximum number of mills it can impose for its general fund, meaning property owners will see a reduction in taxes. For example, a home valued at $100,000 will see a $67 reduction in taxes; a $300,000 home will see a $202 reduction; and a $600,000 will see a $336 reduction.

At the Sept. 2 meeting, Flathead County Administrator Pete Melnick read from his budget letter and said the property tax collections totaled $53.6 million this year, up $2.6 million from FY25. Of that increase, $1.51 million came from new properties.

“In other words, growth is helping carry the load, which eases the pressure on our current residents,” Melnick said.

Flathead County will operate with $130 million in revenue and $142 million in expenditures. The difference will be covered by savings already set aside for major capital projects, including the pre-construction of the new public safety facility, landfill expansion, and the completion of the north bleachers at the fairgrounds. The budget includes $21 million in capital projects.

Reserves are at 27.88%, which is within the legal cap of 33%.

“By resisting the temptation to chase short-term gains or react to every headline, the board kept this budget anchored in prudence,” Melnick said. “That conservative approach is why we now stand at a threshold where Flathead County can both return real tax relief to our citizens and make thoughtful investments in public safety, community services and infrastructure – planting the seeds for a stronger and more resilient future.”

The budget also allocated a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for the county’s 567 employees, down from last year’s 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment.

“It’s not extravagant but it helps keep us competitive and shows our people their work is valued,” Melnick said.

Commissioners allocated $230,000 for a new deputy sheriff, which will include training and equipment.

