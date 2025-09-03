Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Endorses Candidates for Mayor, Council

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce is endorsing two candidates for this November’s municipal election — Kisa Davison for mayor and Kyle Waterman for Ward 3.

This is the first time in the organization’s history that members have voted to endorse candidates in a local election. During a special luncheon, Chamber President and CEO Lorraine Clarno said they decided to make an endorsement because of the “exceptional change in leadership,” including a mayoral race and a vote to elected new councilors who will play a role in hiring a new city manager. The three-step endorsement process sought “to identify the most pro-business candidates.”

Davison, a longtime business owner, currently sits as chair of the Kalispell Business Improvement District and is a former chamber board member.

“With direct experience working alongside city leadership, she sees opportunity for cultural change within City Hall,” Clarno stated in a press release announcing the endorsement. “She emphasizes transparency, empowering staff and council, and increasing communication with residents to ensure growth is managed responsibly.”

Kisa Davison poses in front of her company Iron Star Construction. Photo courtesy of Kisa Davison.

Waterman has previously served on city council, the Flathead City-County Health Board and as chair of the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee. He currently co-owns Princess and Buck, an eclectic boutique with a Main Street storefront. The chamber board noted that his background in “public health leadership and regional collaboration positions him to unite city and county” on a variety of issues like housing and growth management.

“He champions fiscal oversight, downtown revitalization, and preserving Kalispell’s historic character and entrepreneurial spirit,” Clarno stated.

“As the voice of business in Kalispell, we support leaders who will make smart, forward-thinking policy decisions,” Bill Moseley, board chair for the chamber, stated. “We need a city that sets the course. We need a city council that leads with vision, courage, and collaboration to meet our challenges with housing affordability, roads and sewer, infrastructure, childcare, and rising costs.”

New Kalispell City Councilor Kyle Waterman is sworn in on Jan. 2, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

All told, eight candidates have applied to the four open spots on city council. Positions include a councilor in each Ward — 1,2,3, and 4 — with existing councilor’s terms expiring, including Councilor Sandy Carlson for Ward 1, Councilor Chad Graham for Ward 2, Councilor Jessica Dahlman for Ward 3, and Councilor Jed Fisher for Ward 4.

In Ward 1, Carlson faces a challenge from candidate Wes Walker while Lisa Blank is running unopposed in Ward 2. In Ward 3, a three-way race is taking shape to replace Jessica Dahlman, who is not running for reelection. The open race in Ward 3 is between Waterman, Wes Gardner and Kyle Voigtlander. The Ward 4 race is between Bruce Guthrie and incumbent Jed Fisher.

In addition to Davison, the mayoral candidates are Ward 3 councilor Ryan Hunter and Ward 4 councilor Sid Daoud, whose terms on council both expire at the end of 2027.

Kalispell Mayor Mark Johnson is not running for reelection.

Flathead County will conduct an all-mail ballot election on Nov. 4. Ballots will be mailed on Oct. 17.



