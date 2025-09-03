Montana Wildfire Season Picks Up with 50 New Starts Last Week

Fifty new wildfires have blazed across Montana forests over the last week, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s (DNRC) latest wildfire situation update.

The new fires burned more than 1,300 acres, bringing the statewide total up to more than 1,900 wildfires burning about 60,000 acres this year. DNRC anticipates more smoke production this week due to the hot and dry conditions that are expected across the state through Thursday.

The agency also reported that the Knowles Fire near Plains had increased fire activity yesterday afternoon. It noted isolated tree torching had occurred in the fire’s interior and that large portions of the fire show a “dirty burn,” a patchy pattern of burned and unburned vegetation that makes containment difficult.

The Knowles Fire, which has burned more than 3,800 acres six miles east of Paradise, is now 52% contained. DNRC says that fire behavior may intensify as vegetation continues to dry this week. There are no evacuations currently in place near the area.

The Windy Rock Fire, which is burning 15 miles northeast of Drummond, is currently 1% contained, according to the latest DNRC update. Terrain-driven winds developed yesterday afternoon around the fire, increasing fire behavior and smoke.

Firefighters strengthened both direct and indirect firelines in response, and they continue to extend and connect those firelines today. DNRC anticipates one to two more days of work to secure the firelines.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences east of Cottonwood Creek, Dry Cottonwood Creek, and Kelley Creek, while an Evacuation Warning is in effect for all residences west of the same three creeks. The Windy Rock Fire started on August 14 due to lightning and has blazed over 4,000 acres.

There will be a community meeting about the Windy Rock Fire on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Helmville Community Center.

While the number of acres burned across the state by July was well below the numbers burned by the same point last year, Montana’s fire season picked up in August, aligning with predictions from state officials. A cooler, wetter early summer had helped limit fires, but the shift to hotter, drier weather late in the season has created the ideal conditions for fires to ignite and spread.