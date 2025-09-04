A Toast to the Future: Sip and Celebrate Scholarships at FVCC’s 18th Annual Grand Wine Tasting

The Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) Foundation invites you to its 18th annual Grand Wine Tasting, a premier event that transforms an evening of fine dining and wine into a powerful force for student success. This year’s event on Saturday, November 1, promises an unforgettable night at the Wachholz College Center on the FVCC campus in Kalispell.

The Grand Wine Tasting is the culmination of a week-long celebration of community and culinary excellence. It is a gathering where local food and world-class wines from Summit Beverage come together to support a shared mission: to help students build a better future through scholarship support. Attendees can enjoy an evening of incredible food, lively auctions and hear straight from the students whose lives have been changed through scholarships.

Image courtesy of FVCC.

Investing in the Next Generation

As the largest scholarship fundraiser for FVCC students, the Grand Wine Tasting provides vital support that turns academic aspirations into reality. Scholarship support is central to the FVCC Foundation’s mission, which awarded over $2 million to nearly 700 students in 2024.

For Erin Abbott, FVCC Culinary Arts and Catering graduate, scholarships helped her focus on her education without the financial stress that holds many students back. Erin grew up in Bigfork, where her family faced a number of challenges. Her mother battled mental illness and passed away when Erin was young. A few years later, her father was seriously injured in a car accident. Although he made a remarkable recovery, the experience left a lasting impact, and the family experienced financial hardship. It wasn’t until her later high school years that Erin began to see the path forward, thanks in large part to the support of her community and the opportunities available to her. Erin applied for every scholarship she could find–writing essays, creating art and staying deeply involved in school activities. Her determination paid off. With support from the FVCC Foundation and other community donors, Erin graduated debt-free and is ready for what is next.

“Thanks to your scholarships and donors like you, absolutely none of this has come out of my own pocket,” she shared at the Donor and Scholarship Reception in March. “I’ve been able to work when I can, go to school and really focus on my studies. You really, really make a difference for all of these young people at this school. I can’t say thank you enough.”

FVCC Chief Development Officer Tagen Vine explains how the Grand Wine Tasting is more than an event. “This is a testament to the power of our community. Every ticket purchased and every bid placed is a direct investment in the futures of our students. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support that makes these scholarships possible.”

A Week of Exclusive Culinary Delights

On Tuesday, October 28, Herb and Omni in Whitefish will host a special five-course dinner. Chef Earl Reynolds, a 2023 James Beard semi-finalist nominee, presents his signature creations paired with specialty wines. Then, on Wednesday, October 29, FVCC’s own Executive Chef and five-time James Beard Award nominee Andy Blanton is crafting an elevated gourmet Montana culinary experience with wine pairings at a private Bigfork home that features breathtaking views of the Flathead River.

An online auction featuring dozens of curated wine and culinary delights along with luxury experiences and locally sourced items will be open for bidding from October 24 through November 1.

Tickets for all events go on sale Monday, September 15 at 9 a.m. and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit fvcc.edu/foundation, call 406-756-3632, or email [email protected].

