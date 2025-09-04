Crews Battle New Wildfire South of Marion

Wildland firefighters on Thursday encountered challenging terrain and a strong northern wind as they battled the 5-acre Mary Ann Fire, located off Browns Meadow Road about 12 miles southeast of Marion in the Flathead Valley.

First reported on Sept. 4, the Marry Ann fire is creeping and smoldering in grass, timber and slash, according to a fact sheet distributed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC). Multiple area resources are en route to the wildfire, including heavy equipment, a Type 2 Incident Command crew, three helicopters, tactical aircraft, and single-engine air tankers.

“The fire is located in a box canyon presenting challenging terrain for crews on the ground,” according to information from DNRC, which added that firefighters “are actively engaging the fire with hose lays to secure the perimeter where terrain allows.”

There are no closures or evacuations at this time. However, the public is advised to stay out of the area due to limited road access, and to keep all drones clear of the airspace.

“WE CANNOT FLY IF YOU DO,” according to DNRC.

DNRC will post updates to its Facebook page and social media accounts as more information becomes available.

[email protected]