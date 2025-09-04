Idaho Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking on Flathead Indian Reservation

A 40-year-old Idaho woman who possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intention of selling on the Flathead Indian Reservation was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison followed by seven years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nicole Lynn Shain pleaded guilty in April 2025 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl before U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy.

U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney prosecuted the case.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers on July 1, 2024 were patrolling in Pablo when they observed a black SUV with an Idaho license place parked near an area frequented by controlled substance addicts, records state.

Investigators circled the block to surveil the vehicle, but the SUV was gone upon their return.

Several hours later, investigators spotted Shain in the same vehicle in Ronan and later learned she had been previously convicted of distributing dangerous drugs in Idaho, according to court documents.

Investigators stopped Shain after observing her dispose of a piece of tin foil with drug residue on it.

After applying for a search warrant on Shain’s vehicle, investigators found 26.8 grams of methamphetamine, several grams of fentanyl powder and 1,092 pills containing fentanyl – quantities significantly exceeding a user amount.

Homeland Security Investigations and Flathead Tribal Police conducted the investigation.

[email protected]