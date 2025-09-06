Healthy Classrooms Grant Application Open for Local Educators

Logan Health is currently accepting applications for its biannual Healthy Classroom Grant program. Twice a year, the hospital awards $500 grants to schools within the hospitals’ service area for classroom programs that focus on health and safety.

Since 2022, Logan Health has put nearly $25,000 into the program. The funds have gone toward a variety of heath-centric projects including new student seating that helps improve posture, mindfulness corners, hands-on gardening and nutritional programs.

Last spring, the hospital awarded 14 grants to educators in northwestern and central Montana.

“As a nonprofit hospital, it is our obligation to support health initiatives outside the walls of our hospitals and clinics and the Healthy Classrooms Grant program is part of our commitment to build healthy communities,” according to Chris Leopold, senior marketing coordinator for the hospital.

Eligible initiatives include encouraging healthy behaviors; making classrooms a healthy, thriving, safe place to learn; encouraging future health care careers; or contributing to the identified needs in Logan Health Community Health Needs Assessment, such as injury prevention, mental health, physical activity and nutrition, food insecurity, and general health and wellness.

Applications opened on Aug. 15 and are due by Sept. 26. Educators and counselors can access the application online on Logan Health’s Community Enrichment page here.

Grant recipients will be announced in October.

