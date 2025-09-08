Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Bigfork

Where: 677 Latigo Ln.

Price: $925,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 5,723

This spacious log home sits on over 1 acre and features two living areas and multiple craft and work rooms. It has rustic wood accents, hardwood floors, and built-in benches and storage. Outside is a fire pit, garden area, covered decks, and green space on two sides of the house. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30052288

Kalispell

Where: 8 Primrose Ct

Price: $925,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,911

Located at the foot of Lone Pine State Park, this home features oversized bedrooms, generous gathering spaces, and an abundance of natural light. The kitchen and living areas are ideal for entertaining, and the lower level has a dedicated workshop space. Hiking and biking trails are just beyond the front doorstep. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30046267

Kalispell

Where: 1225 Quail Ridge Dr.

Price: $924,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,744

This beautifully appointed home sits on a corner lot in the sought-after Quail Ridge Subdivision. It features vaulted ceilings, rich textures, and a stunning kitchen built for entertaining and everyday living. Outside is beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive mountain views. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30047774

Columbia Falls

Where: 277 Mountain Timbers Dr.

Price: $920,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,480

This custom-built home features an open-concept main living area with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. It also has soaring ceilings, walls of windows, and a spacious two-car garage. The surrounding property offers room to roam and connect with surrounding wilderness. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30051009

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].