Police Investigating Gunshots Fired Downtown and in South Kalispell

Authorities are investigating several reports of gunshots fired throughout downtown and the south end of Kalispell Sunday night, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries or property damage, and no victims have contacted law enforcement.

KPD officers are actively following up on several leads to identify a person of interest and the situation is not ongoing, according to officials.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.

[email protected]