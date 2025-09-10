Bigfork Voters Approve Fire Department Bond and Mill Levy

Bigfork residents approved a bond for a new fire station along with a general mill levy for the fire department in Tuesday’s special election.

Along with the rest of Flathead County, service calls for the lake town’s department have significantly increased over the past several years. The department reports that it has already seen a 10% increase in calls this year compared to last, with over 80% of those calls for critical Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Meanwhile, the department is dealing with insufficient space, old buildings, under-staffing and outdated equipment, which the approved bond and levy are poised to improve.

According to unofficial results Wednesday morning, 54% of Bigfork voters approved the fire bond, with 1,045 in favor and 841 against. Voters have approved the mill levy at 59%, with 1,145 in support and 775 against.

“Our emergency responders are doing life-saving work with limited resources,” Bigfork Fire Chief Jeremy Patton said in a news release earlier this year. “These investments will help us make strides in the safety and resilience of our community.”

The bond will provide the department with $15 million over the next 20 years to renovate the three existing buildings and construct a new fire station to meet increased demand. Upgrades will bring Fire Stations 31, 32 and 33, which have reached end-of-life conditions, up to current safety and operational standards, according to the department. The bond will fund a new Fire District Headquarters and station on land the department already owns at 925 Chapman Hill Road next to MT Highway 35.

The bond will cost Bigfork taxpayers an estimated $19.84 per $100,000 taxable value or $1.65 per month, beginning in the 2026/2027 tax year. As the bond is a fixed amount, the amount per taxpayer is anticipated to decrease as the population and number of taxable properties increase.

For the permanent mill levy, Bigfork taxpayers will pay an estimated $20.62 per $100,000 taxable value or $1.72 per month, starting in the next property tax bill cycle.

The mill levy will fund additional full-time employees, new equipment and administrative costs. The department plans to increase on-hand staff from three to five per shift as dictated by call volume and raise pay to match neighboring fire departments and better recruit and retain firefighters.

Mill levy funds will also go toward training, operation support, equipment, safety gear and making paramedic EMS services available 24/7. With the levy passed, the department plans to begin hiring and training firefighters right away.

[email protected]