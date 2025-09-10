Glacier Park Officials Remind Fall Visitors of Utility Projects, Closures

With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, Glacier National Park officials are reminding visitors to plan their trips around scheduled utility projects and closures that could affect their trips this fall.

Two Medicine

The 2025 Two Medicine Road closure will begin on Oct. 1. The closure is in place to facilitate replacement of a deep culvert. The road will remain closed to vehicles during the culvert replacement. When the road reopens by late November 2025 it may be for non-motorized use only, depending on the weather. The road normally closes to vehicles at the first significant snowfall.

The culvert work is part of a larger, multi-year Two Medicine Road Rehabilitation and Utility Replacement project, which is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2027. The project includes a full water system replacement, ditch re-establishment, road repair, parking lot construction, replacement of entrance station buildings, and paving.

The Two Medicine utility replacement project is planned to begin in April 2026.

Construction for this phase of the project will require spring and fall closures in the Two Medicine developed area and full closure of the campground in 2026. Closures in the Two Medicine developed area will occur outside of concession operating dates (May 22-Sept. 8) and concessioner operated boat tours and the Two Medicine Campstore will remain open. The park will maintain access to hiking trails as feasible, but access to some trails may be limited.

St. Mary

Additional utility replacement is planned to begin at the St. Mary Campground, the administrative area, and around the Visitor Center in 2026. The St. Mary Campground will be temporarily closed for construction of the new water system during the winter and possibly the spring of 2026 but will reopen by July 1, 2026. The St. Mary Visitor Center will maintain its normal seasonal schedule.

Many Glacier

In 2025, Many Glacier Campground was closed due to the Swiftcurrent area water system replacement and utility project. The Many Glacier Campground is expected to reopen mid-May 2026. The Swiftcurrent area closure began in September 2024.

Lake McDonald Lodge, Many Glacier and Granite Park Chalet

Design is underway on additional utility system replacement projects in the developed areas around Lake McDonald Lodge, the Many Glacier Hotel, and the Granite Park Chalet. These projects are currently in design with construction planned to begin in fall 2026 or spring 2027. Please check the Road Construction and Infrastructure Project Work page on the park website for more information on construction in the park.

Alternative camping accommodations are available outside the park. For detailed information regarding campgrounds on the Blackfeet Reservation, please refer to the Nearby Camping page on the park’s website.

