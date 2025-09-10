Man Accused of Vandalizing 20 Vehicles, Discharging Firearm in Kalispell

A 53-year-old Kalispell man has been charged with one count of criminal endangerment and a second count of criminal mischief following an investigation that connected him to multiple incidents involving gunfire and vandalism earlier this week, according to Kalispell Police Department (KPD) Chief Jordan Venezio.

KPD has obtained a felony arrest warrant for Brian Werner, who is wanted in connection to the incidents including vandalizing more than 20 vehicles, slashing tires and discharging a firearm multiple times in populated areas of Kalispell late Sunday evening and early Monday morning. At least two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

KPD officers executed multiple search warrants, reviewed hours of surveillance footage, collected biological evidence and seized a vehicle and numerous firearms during the investigation.

Werner has not yet been located, and police believe he may have left the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KPD at (406) 758-7780.

