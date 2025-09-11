Glacier Park Airport Traffic Sees Dramatic Spike in July

When Rob Ratkowski was in his first year as the director of Glacier Park International Airport in 2017, the airport broke 40,000 passengers that July for the first time, prompting him to throw a party for his staff.

Fast-forward eight years and the airport this July saw a record-breaking 86,954 passengers, an 11.7% growth compared to the same peak month in 2024, and more than double the volume of travelers in less than a decade, according to Montana Department of Transportation’s aviation data.

“It’s a big increase,” Ratkowski said.

While aviation traffic data for August has not yet been released, Ratkowski said the latter half of the summer appeared to be just as busy at TSA checkpoints, even after tourism experts predicted Montana would see a drop in international travel.

“We were bracing for a little bit of a downturn in international traffic, but I would argue domestic made up for that – I think it’s just the popularity of the area combined with the new residents that live here,” Ratkowski said.

In July, tourism bureau directors said northwest Montana was following nationwide trends of strong domestic travel and a drop in international travel as a response to economic uncertainty and cross-border tensions.

Although data is not yet available for the peak travel months of July and August, tourism experts said early-summer data indicated hotel occupancy hovered around 75% while domestic tourism was flat.

Despite the drastic spike in airport travel, Glacier National Park saw more than 765,000 people in July, a 3.4% dip in visitor traffic compared to the same period last year. June, however, saw a 5% increase over last year with 576,577 visitors.

Visitors soak in views of Bearhat Mountain in Glacier National Park on the Hidden Lake Overlook Trail on Aug. 24, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In June, GPIA saw 61,377 boardings, a 12% year-over-year increase.

As the air traffic continues to break records, construction on the facility’s $150 million expansion that began in 2021 is on track for completion next spring.

The project broke ground four years ago, which has included major upgrades like the TSA checkpoint, new jet bridges and waiting areas, expanded retail and restaurants, and an escalator.

Construction crews are currently working on the second phase at the south end, which will include new gates and a third baggage claim that is scheduled to open this winter.

As the expansion wraps up, Ratkowski said airport staff have already begun working on an updated master plan for future growth.

“That will be underway in the next year or so,” Ratkowski said. “The growth we are seeing has outpaced the 2018 master plan.

In July 2026, GPIA will also undergo a critical runway rehabilitation project, which will limit aircraft operations during the peak visitation season. A rolling schedule will close the airport from Monday evening to Friday morning over four consecutive weeks.

Last rehabilitated in 2009, the main runway is showing visible signs of distress and by next summer will reach the end of its expected lifespan. Postponing the work would pose serious safety risks, increase costs and complexity, and the delays would jeopardize critical federal funding, airport officials say.

A trailer exits Glacier Park International Airport on July 23, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

[email protected]