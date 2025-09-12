Sports Journalism: Internet vs. Integrity | Maury Povich and Sports Illustrated Icon Mark Mulvoy

In a powerful new episode of On Par with Maury Povich, we’re joined by legendary Sports Illustrated editor and sports journalist, and Maury’s dear friend, Mark Mulvoy.

Mulvoy’s stories are remarkable: covering Soviet hockey teams behind the Iron Curtain, leading Sports Illustrated to back-to-back National Magazine Awards, and reshaping how America consumed sports. Mark’s impact on Sports Illustrated can’t be understated. As editor, he helped the publication quadruple the magazine’s profits. He expanded the Swimsuit Issue into an annual special edition, and introduced Sports Illustrated For Kids. But where he shined most was in his reporting, highlighted by his induction into the Hockey Hall Of Fame for his pioneering hockey reporting and writing.

What makes this episode special is the longstanding friendship Mark Mulvoy shares with host Maury Povich. In this episode, the two go back and forth candidly as they share memories about Mulvoy’s career and discuss the most pressing questions in sports today, including today’s sports media landscape, NIL deals, and what the future of legacy outlets looks like, and of course some of his infamous golf trips across some of the greatest courses in the world. In this episode, both Maury and Mark are going back to their roots, and we hope you enjoy!

00:00 – Introduction

01:14 – Career Beginnings

04:13 – Sports Illustrated

17:32 – Editorial Decisions

20:47 – Reflections on the Sports Industry

28:06 – Personal Life and Legacy

41:09 – Conclusion

