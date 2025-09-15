Better Montana Government – as Easy as ABC

On March 22, 1972, after 54 days of working together, all 100 Constitutional Convention (ConCon) delegates (58 Democrats, 36 Republicans and six Independents) walked up the center aisle and affixed their signatures to Montana’s new Constitution.

Such unanimity surprised the delegates, who did not know if some might withhold their signatures. For there had been vigorous discussion and debate among the 100 delegates as the ConCon proceeded. But those discussions and arguments were carried on without rancor. The 100 seemed to share a common mission – to put together a guiding governmental document that would be good for all Montanans, regardless of political stripe.

How did they put down their partisan identities and don a cape of concern for the common good? Over the years as I put together two Montana history film series (2014’s 30-episode “In the Crucible of Change” and 2022’s 22- episode “Last Best Constitution”) every single ConCon delegate I had the privilege of interviewing declared that the most important thing that led to the creation of the best state constitution in America was that the delegates sat side-by-side alphabetically as Montanans – not divided by a center aisle as partisans.

In 2022 I watched 94-year-old Wade Dahood, then one of 12 (now only seven) remaining delegates of the original 100, reflect upon the ConCon. As chair of the important Declaration of Rights committee, he had guided the convention in the adoption of 35 sections that guaranteed Montanans more constitutional rights and protections than any other American citizen. When asked what thing about the 1972 Convention brought him the most pride, he didn’t point to any victory on any particular issue.

Dahood recounted how, one-by-one, every one of the 100 delegates came forward and put their signature on the document, even those few who would oppose it when placed on the ballot. Tears came to Dahood’s eyes as he recalled the pride he felt when all 100 diverse Montanans united to sign the Constitution, recognizing that they had done this important job together, not as partisans, but as Montanans. Those same tears filled his eyes on the signing day in 1972, as he watched all 100 unified as Montanans.

The single decision to sit alphabetically as Montanans removed the partisan divide that at one time may have had some useful purpose but today divides our legislature deeply and accentuates our differences rather than bringing forth our commonalities.

How alphabetical seating happened is wrapped in some mystery, but it has provided us a guide on how to work better together for the good of our state. The initial alphabetical seating was established as an almost ministerial act by the staff of the Montana Constitutional Convention Commission as it prepared for the organizational sessions of the ConCon on November 29-30, 1971.

Just before recess ending the opening day, Delegate Chet Blaylock, a teacher from Laurel, formally moved “that this Convention remain seated in alphabetical order, as it is now.” The motion passed 99-1 (the one negative vote being cast in error). And so, the Montana journey began.

Fifty-two years later, amidst the rancor and division of the GOP “Supermajority” session of 2023, Rep. Paul Tuss (D-Havre) introduced HB 271, providing that “members of the legislature must be seated in alphabetical order.” It passed House Legislative Administration Committee 9-7 but died on a floor vote of 35-64 [(D 27-5) (R 8-59)].

To this day remaining ConCon delegates and staff (and many Montanans) say it is “as easy as ABC” to reduce deep partisan divisions in the Legislative process the Constitutional way with alphabetical seating. Perhaps we should learn from the past.

Evan Barrett of Butte is the vice chair of Friends of the Montana Constitution and a retired Montana constitutional historian.