Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Bigfork

Where: 106 Golden Bear Dr.

Price: $848,685

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,826

This Eagle Bend Golf Course gem features vaulted ceilings, large windows, hickory woods floors, and a gas fireplace. The chef’s kitchen has heated floors, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Outside is a covered deck, fire pit, and expansive golf course views. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30056536

Columbia Falls

Where: 1040 Cowboy Way

Price: $839,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,628

Nestled on 2.9 acres with sweeping views of the Columbia Mountain Range, this meticulously remodeled log home blends rustic charm and modern comfort. The kitchen features granite counters, tile flooring, and black appliances. The property is equestrian-friendly and has two fenced pastures. 5 Star Realty

MLS Number: 30056923

Whitefish

Where: 162 Armory Rd.

Price: $849,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,170

This home in a highly desirable Whitefish neighborhood is well maintained and features an attached garage and wide driveway. The property backs up to a maintained green space, and is close to walking paths, schools, ball parks, a dog park and is within a short distance to downtown. Ibex Real Estate

MLS Number: 30055626

Kalispell

Where: 104 Drake Dr.

Price: $849,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,768

Tucked away on a private road, this immaculate home offers a blend of comfort, space and quiet. It features a spacious layout, a well-appointed kitchen, and two shops perfect for hobbyists or anyone needing storage. Outside are beautifully landscaped grounds with underground sprinklers and a drip system. Premiere Real Estate Professionals

MLS Number: 30053129

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].