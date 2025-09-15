Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Bigfork
Where: 106 Golden Bear Dr.
Price: $848,685
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,826
This Eagle Bend Golf Course gem features vaulted ceilings, large windows, hickory woods floors, and a gas fireplace. The chef’s kitchen has heated floors, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Outside is a covered deck, fire pit, and expansive golf course views. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30056536
Columbia Falls
Where: 1040 Cowboy Way
Price: $839,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,628
Nestled on 2.9 acres with sweeping views of the Columbia Mountain Range, this meticulously remodeled log home blends rustic charm and modern comfort. The kitchen features granite counters, tile flooring, and black appliances. The property is equestrian-friendly and has two fenced pastures. 5 Star Realty
MLS Number: 30056923
Whitefish
Where: 162 Armory Rd.
Price: $849,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,170
This home in a highly desirable Whitefish neighborhood is well maintained and features an attached garage and wide driveway. The property backs up to a maintained green space, and is close to walking paths, schools, ball parks, a dog park and is within a short distance to downtown. Ibex Real Estate
MLS Number: 30055626
Kalispell
Where: 104 Drake Dr.
Price: $849,900
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,768
Tucked away on a private road, this immaculate home offers a blend of comfort, space and quiet. It features a spacious layout, a well-appointed kitchen, and two shops perfect for hobbyists or anyone needing storage. Outside are beautifully landscaped grounds with underground sprinklers and a drip system. Premiere Real Estate Professionals
MLS Number: 30053129
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].