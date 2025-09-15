Maury Makes ‪@KaramoShow‬ Cry | On Par With Maury Povich

In this episode of “On Par with Maury Povich,” legendary talk show host Maury Povich sits down with the dynamic Karamo Brown, celebrated for his role on “Queer Eye” and his successful talk show ‘Karamo’, which has a new season debuting September 22nd.

Karamo shares what it was like being compared to Maury when he began his talk show, how he knew it was time move in his last relationship, and in true Karamo fashion, he even got Maury to unlock his cell phone! With humor and sincerity, Maury and Karamo explore the nuances of fame, the impact of their work, and the lessons learned along the way.

__

Maury Povich is back—but this time, it’s his turn to ask the questions. On Par with Maury Povich is where legends, entertainers, and newsmakers sit down for real, unfiltered conversations. From career-defining moments to behind-the-scenes stories you’ve never heard before, Maury dives deep into the lives of his guests with the same curiosity and charm that made him a household name.

🎧 Listen & Subscribe:

🔹 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/42mhOM6

🔹 Spotify: https://bit.ly/43zDzJC

📱 Follow Us on Social Media:

🔹 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@onparpod

🔹 Instagram: www.instagram.com/onparpod

LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to stay On Par with Maury for new episodes and special guests every week! ⛳🏌️‍♂️