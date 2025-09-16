Skip to content
Crime

Man Accused of Vandalizing Vehicles, Discharging Firearm in Kalispell Arrested in Oregon

Brian D. Werner was arrested in Portland, Ore. and will be extradited to Flathead County to face felony charges of criminal endangerment and criminal mischief

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on August 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A 53-year-old man who is suspected of vandalizing more than 20 vehicles and repeatedly discharging a firearm last week in downtown Kalispell has been arrested in Portland, Ore, according to the Kalispell Police Department.

Brian D. Werner of Kalispell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and will be extradited to Flathead County to face felony charges for criminal endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also facing additional DUI charges along with reckless driving and failure to report a damage accident.

Kalispell Police Department officers last week obtained a felony arrest warrant for Werner, who is wanted in connection to the several incidents including vandalizing more than 20 vehicles, slashing tires and discharging a firearm multiple times in populated areas of Kalispell in early September. At least two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

KPD officers executed multiple search warrants, reviewed hours of surveillance footage, collected biological evidence and seized a vehicle and numerous firearms during the investigation.

[email protected]

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member