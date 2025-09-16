Man Accused of Vandalizing Vehicles, Discharging Firearm in Kalispell Arrested in Oregon

A 53-year-old man who is suspected of vandalizing more than 20 vehicles and repeatedly discharging a firearm last week in downtown Kalispell has been arrested in Portland, Ore, according to the Kalispell Police Department.

Brian D. Werner of Kalispell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and will be extradited to Flathead County to face felony charges for criminal endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also facing additional DUI charges along with reckless driving and failure to report a damage accident.

Kalispell Police Department officers last week obtained a felony arrest warrant for Werner, who is wanted in connection to the several incidents including vandalizing more than 20 vehicles, slashing tires and discharging a firearm multiple times in populated areas of Kalispell in early September. At least two buildings and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

KPD officers executed multiple search warrants, reviewed hours of surveillance footage, collected biological evidence and seized a vehicle and numerous firearms during the investigation.

