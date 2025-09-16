Support Ryan Hunter for Mayor

We all know this valley is changing, and fast. As a mom raising two young kiddos in Kalispell, I care about the future of our community. I care about our neighborhood streets staying safe enough for them to play outside and walk to school. I care about clean parks and addressing the root causes of the homelessness crisis. I care about PFAS in our water supply. I’m tired of our utilities getting more and more expensive while developers have their fees cut in half.



That’s why I’m voting for Ryan Hunter for mayor. Ryan has a winning combination of formal education and experience in city planning, plus the passion to want to do the right thing for Kalispell. He cares about responsible, sustainable growth where developers pay their fair share; where we conserve farmland and open spaces; where we prioritize safe neighborhoods over fast cars, and affordable housing over vacation rentals.



I’ve crossed paths with Ryan for years, both through work and just living in the neighborhood. I know he will take the time to listen to the concerns and problems facing folks on every side of the aisle, and will respond with thoughtful, fair, and practical solutions for the good of the community.



I see a lot of people complain about the way that Kalispell is growing, and I think it’s high time for a fresh approach. Ryan offers us a change for the better. If Kalispell must grow, let’s make sure we have someone leading the way who cares about doing it the right way – so that our kids can afford to live here, and they actually want to stick around.

Allison Siems

Kalispell