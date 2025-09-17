As I made the long drive from the Flathead to the Windy City to chat with statewide Democrats, I noticed the same phenomenon I do every time I travel across this big state; our landscape is incredibly beautiful and good people are working hard everywhere, digging ditches, cutting lawn, and driving rigs full of equipment.

In Livingston, I loudly told Democrats a message they didn’t want to hear, but one that’s true. I said that Democrats need to be a party bigger than just two college towns. That the state party needs to adopt a 56 county strategy, help reinvigorate local central committees, and recruit real candidates for every single race. Listen to locals.

For too long, the state party has been isolated, working remotely and focused solely on places where they think they can win. I asked my party to adopt a 56 county strategy, to reach out and listen to rural Montanans on their own turf. To visit with the rural parts of our state and listen to locals. Stop telling locals what to think.

To my personal disappointment and public relief, the party insiders chose Shannon O’Brien to lead. Lawmakers piled in on the last day of the convention from across the big state to simply cast a vote. The party leans heavily urban so I had little prospect as a rural farmer of actually winning. I knew this, was surprised they hadn’t counted the vote before travel.

I want change within my party. To rattle the cage long enough for someone to listen to the reality facing rural Montanans living in places like Stillwater or Cascade. Farmers are underwater with grain prices far below the cost of production, international markets destroyed by tariffs, and the prices of parts and fertilizer thru the bloody roof. The upcoming farm foreclosures will be devastating.

No one really likes to be told they have to change. But it is a message that Montana Democrats have to hear and take to heart if we are to win more races. And the job of the party is to win. The job of lawmakers is to govern. It seems many swollen egos routinely get this confused. It’s not as complicated as it sounds. Work hard, focus, and win. No one wants more Legislative drama. Time for Democrats to listen, get to work winning.

Local people are worried about everyday issues like the growing pile of bills sitting on their kitchen tables. Everyday expenses and the mounting cost of living is what keeps locals up at night. As I listen, I hear local people talking about affordability, housing, and freedom.

Time determines how well the party listens, whether they choose to adopt a 56 county strategy or if insiders stop the incessant focus on only urban Montana, talking to the same crowd over and over. I can only hope they do. I can tell you from my many discussions with rural Montanans that they feel abandoned. I remain unconvinced that urban folks know the scant price of wheat or outrageous cost of fertilizer.

Look friends. I don’t take work lightly. And plenty of work remain for Democrats to adopt a winning strategy. When I was in office, we did nothing but win. We ran both chambers of the Legislature, the governor’s office, the secretary of sate, superintendent of schools, state auditor, attorney general, as well as two U.S. Senate seats.

We won races in Columbia Falls and Great Falls by showing up and listening to locals on their terms. No one wants a party that talks down to them from Helena. We don’t need anyone telling us who we are. No one wants our party to help elect moderate Republicans in places which were Democratic just years prior. Locals want a party that listens.

I have faith that Democrats heard my message of including rural Montana a part of their winning strategy. The work won’t be easy. But looking back on the history of this great country, gives youngsters a better idea of the everyday struggles of working people. Change has never been easy. Change has never been cheap.

Everyone knows that my fellow Democrats can use social media and zoom effectively. It’s time for Democrats to get real and show up in person in rural Montana, in towns like Broadus, Miles City, and Eureka. I trust Shannon O’Brien, the new party chair, will deliver more wins for the good people of Montana. My friends, I thank you for allowing me the privilege of listening.