Wildlife Managers Suspect Viral Outbreak in Northwest Montana White-tailed Deer Deaths

State wildlife managers suspect a viral outbreak of hemorrhagic disease is responsible for killing localized populations of white-tailed deer in the Eureka and Plains areas, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

Although the viral disease has not yet been confirmed through lab testing, FWP issued the news release on Thursday to reassure the public that the state agency is monitoring the outbreak. An FWP spokesperson said in the past two weeks approximately two dozen deer have died in the Eureka area, while about a dozen have died in the Plains area.

Two common types of hemorrhagic disease are epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) and blue tongue. Both are viral diseases transmitted by biting midges that primarily affect white-tailed deer, although the disease can also infect populations of mule deer and other species. Outbreaks often occur in late summer and early fall and typically subside once a hard frost reduces midge activity, the FWP press release states.

“FWP staff are monitoring the situation,” according to the release. However, the release states that it is not necessary for the public to report additional dead deer suspected of having hemorrhagic disease.

“While the disease can cause significant losses in localized deer populations, outbreaks are usually short-lived and confined to certain areas,” according to the release.

Hemorrhagic diseases are not a risk to humans, and meat from animals that appear healthy at the time of harvest remains safe to eat when properly cooked. Hunters should avoid harvesting or consuming animals that appear sick.

FWP will continue to track the extent of the outbreak and provide updates as needed.

For more information about HD in Montana, visit online.

[email protected]