Setting the Record Straight

Senate President Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, has been busy spinning a story about how his supposedly strong leadership has been thwarted by nine Republican senators, of which I am one. His version of the matter is, to put it mildly, incomplete. So, as I close out my final term in the Montana Senate, I feel dutybound to set the record straight.

Prior to the start of the 2025 legislative session, Senate candidate Regier and I met for lunch to tour around Havre and discuss the upcoming session. At that time, Medicaid expansion came up and I told him that due to the rural hospitals in my district needing this funding, I would vote to support it. We further discussed the matter at the start of session after Regier became Senate President, with me reiterating that Medicaid expansion funds are needed by rural hospitals and I would be voting in support. Later reports by Regier that he was blindsided by our votes were inaccurate and untrue.

There were a number of times during the 2025 session when Senator Daniel Zolnikov, President Regier, and the rest of the Montana Freedom Caucus devised plans to take control of the Legislature, blocking bills from being heard, and defying Montana’s Republican governor by unprecedentedly rebutting his state-of-the-state address, which is something conservative Republicans just don’t do. The Freedom Caucus even plotted to create a new committee to sideline eight Democrat and Republican senators. Faced with these abuses of power, nine traditional conservative Republicans enlisted the help of Senate Democrats to make things right. Rule changes were made to committees, bills were blasted directly to the floor by the majority to be heard, and Regier was prevented from holding Governor Gianforte’s cabinet appointments hostage. We established a fair playing field with Republicans (as the majority party) still remaining firmly in control.

I can think of several terms to describe Matt Regier’s style of leadership in the Senate, but “conservative ideals” isn’t one of them. Listen, I’ve been a Republican for longer than Matt Regier has been alive. I know what conservative principles look like. They are rooted in fairness, transparency, and respect for every person’s voice. Regier betrayed those principles. His brand of leadership is not about defending conservative values; it is about consolidating power for himself and his friends while punishing those who dare to think independently.

True conservative leadership does not fear dissent, discourse, or disagreement. It respects it. True conservative leadership does not silence voices. It ensures every voice is heard.

Russ Tempel is a Republican state senator from Chester.