Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Kalispell
Where: 22 Bruyer Way
Price: $624,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,922
This spacious home in the Buffalo Stage subdivision has a three-car garage and sits on almost a half-acre lot. It has an open floor plan, fireplace, large primary bedroom, and an office. Outside is nice landscaping, underground sprinklers, a fully fenced backyard, and room to store an RV or boat. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30057199
Columbia Falls
Where: 189 Dawn Dr.
Price: $599,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,956
This split-level home in a desirable neighborhood was made for entertaining. It has living areas and bathrooms on both levels, and a bunkhouse-style room in the basement. Outside is a beautiful deck, fenced backyard, pole barn, garden, two-car garage, and fire pits in the front and backyards. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30050482
Whitefish
Where: 226 Deer Tr.
Price: $619,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,880
This fantastic home in Whitefish includes a detached guest house – offering the flexibility to live in one residence and rent the other. The property features wood-burning stoves, radiant heat flooring, two-car garage, and multiple storage sheds. There is over 400 acres of state land located at the end of the street. Windermere Real Estate
MLS Number: 30046636
Somers
Where: 400 Buffalo Tr.
Price: $629,000
What: One-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 806
This cabin sits on nearly 5 serene acres close to Flathead Lake. It features hickory floors and cabinets, stained wood trim, loft, kitchen island, and an abundant of natural light. The property also has a covered deck, large shed, and is perfect for year-round recreation. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30053662
