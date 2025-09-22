Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Kalispell

Where: 22 Bruyer Way

Price: $624,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,922

This spacious home in the Buffalo Stage subdivision has a three-car garage and sits on almost a half-acre lot. It has an open floor plan, fireplace, large primary bedroom, and an office. Outside is nice landscaping, underground sprinklers, a fully fenced backyard, and room to store an RV or boat. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30057199

Columbia Falls

Where: 189 Dawn Dr.

Price: $599,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,956

This split-level home in a desirable neighborhood was made for entertaining. It has living areas and bathrooms on both levels, and a bunkhouse-style room in the basement. Outside is a beautiful deck, fenced backyard, pole barn, garden, two-car garage, and fire pits in the front and backyards. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30050482

Whitefish

Where: 226 Deer Tr.

Price: $619,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,880

This fantastic home in Whitefish includes a detached guest house – offering the flexibility to live in one residence and rent the other. The property features wood-burning stoves, radiant heat flooring, two-car garage, and multiple storage sheds. There is over 400 acres of state land located at the end of the street. Windermere Real Estate

MLS Number: 30046636

Somers

Where: 400 Buffalo Tr.

Price: $629,000

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 806

This cabin sits on nearly 5 serene acres close to Flathead Lake. It features hickory floors and cabinets, stained wood trim, loft, kitchen island, and an abundant of natural light. The property also has a covered deck, large shed, and is perfect for year-round recreation. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30053662

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].