Montana Can Stop the Next Opioid Wave

Think it won’t happen in Montana … since 2020, 29 people have died from Kratom concentrates in Montana. On July 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urged the DEA to schedule 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), a powerful opioid now sold in vape shops, convenience stores, and online. This action does not target natural kratom leaf, but rather concentrated 7-OH products – often disguised as gummies, powders, or “enhanced” kratom.

Why it matters: FDA reports show 7-OH can be many times more potent than morphine. There are no approved medical uses, and 7-OH is unlawful in foods or supplements. Yet these products sit on countertops next to energy shots, marketed in bright colors to teens and people in recovery.

Montana cannot afford to wait for federal rulemaking. We should act now with a focused response:

• Rapid scheduling of concentrated 7-OH under state law.

• Retail enforcement to clear gummies and spiked powders from shelves.

• Truth-in-labeling so any kratom-labeled product sold here is independently tested.

• Clear public education – natural leaf is not the issue; 7-OH is.

We learned the hard way with prescription opioids that “harmless” products can shatter lives when oversight lags behind chemistry. Montana should lead with precision, not panic—protecting kids, supporting recovery, and giving honest retailers a level playing field.

Don’t be fooled by friendly packaging. 7-OH is an unapproved opioid. The FDA has sounded the alarm. Now Montana must act before the headlines turn into funerals.

Jodee Etchart

R-Billings