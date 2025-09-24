Skip to content
Law Enforcement

Body of Missing Boater Recovered from Flathead Lake

Official believe crews have recovered the body of 58-year-old James Dominguez of Wyoming after he went missing while boating during a storm this past July

By Maggie Dresser
Sunset over Flathead Lake. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Officials believe they have recovered the body of a 58-year-old Wyoming man who went missing earlier this summer while rowboating on Flathead Lake in an area north of Matterhorn Point, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

While the identity has not yet been confirmed, law enforcement believe they have recovered the remains of James Dominguez of Cheyenne, Wyo., who went missing on July 15 after a specialized rowboat he was in capsized in a major storm.

Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery based in Idaho executed the retrieval, officials say.  

The victim’s body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Multiple agencies including Two Bear Air, Lake County Search and Rescue, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho assisted in the rescue.  

