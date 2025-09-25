Lower the Speed Limit on 93

I drive U.S. Highway 93 between Happy Valley and Kalispell nearly every day. Over the past year, I have noticed that the accidents are becoming more frequent and are also more serious. The cars that have collided have done so with high speed judging by the way the cars are destroyed.

Highway 93 is no longer a freeway. The on and off turns are increasing in proportion to the growth in businesses and housing between Kalispell and Whitefish. It’s seriously dangerous to continue to drive merrily along at 70-80 mph as if Highway 93 were a freeway.

Now, increasingly I watch cars speed up between stops and swerve around traffic annoyed that they can’t maintain the speed that was probably once quite safe.

I don’t know the statistics, but as a driver, Highway 93 has become dangerous. Perhaps there’s another solution and I sure hope someone is considering what to do, but it seems that lowering the speed limit on 93 to 55 mph and enforcing that speed limit, would solve the problem.



Cynthia Winters

Happy Valley