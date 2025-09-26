Authorities Searching for Missing Illinois Man in the Yaak

Authorities are searching for a missing Illinois man who whose vehicle was located in Lincoln County in the northwest corner of the state near the U.S.-Canada Border earlier this month, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

U.S. Border Patrol agents on Sept. 17 notified the sheriff’s office of a suspicious vehicle located in the Northwest Peak area of the Pete Creek drainage in an area known as the Yaak registered to David Hepfer. Agents had investigated to determine if the white 2021 Toyota Corolla licensed in Illinois was related to an illegal border crossing.

Border patrol agents made contact with Hepfer’s roommate, who said Hepfer had plans to camp in northwest Montana.

Officials determined the vehicle was in an unusual place for camping, which was not located near a trailhead, campsite or scenic area. A phone ping was attempted, which showed no activity for the previous 48 hours.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies along with David Thompson Search and Rescue teams responded to the area with search dogs and a drone. No signs of Hepfer were discovered in the search area.

Law enforcement checked Hepfer’s Corolla, which contained camping gear, personal belongings and the vehicle’s keys.

Hepfer has been entered as a missing person. Search efforts continue.

[email protected]