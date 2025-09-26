Building Stronger Communities for Montana Families

As we look ahead to the challenges and opportunities facing Montana, I remain focused on strengthening the foundations that matter most to families in House District 4. That means supporting public safety, ensuring quality education, and protecting the rights of parents in their children’s schooling.

This past session I was proud to support legislation that gives our law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical services the tools they need to keep our neighborhoods safe. These men and women answer the call in our most difficult moments, and they deserve strong legislative backing to recruit, retain, and train effectively.

Education is also central to our state’s future. I stood with our teachers and students through the STARS Act, which provided districts with resources to raise base teacher pay and stabilize classrooms. At the same time, I have been a strong voice for school choice and parental rights. Every parent deserves the ability to make decisions that best fit the needs of their child, whether that is in a public, private, charter, or home school setting.

Montana succeeds when we prioritize both safety and opportunity. By supporting those who protect our communities and by empowering parents and educators, we can ensure that every child and every family in our state has the chance to thrive.

Lyn Bennett

R-Columbia Falls