Longtime Probation Officer Accused of Orchestrating Drug Deal in Unauthorized Reverse Sting Operation

A former longtime Montana Probation and Parole officer has been accused of orchestrating a drug deal between a current probationer and a former probationer in an unauthorized reverse sting operation while attempting to hide his actions in 2024.

Kyle Curtis Hinzman has been charged with a felony count of solicitation to commit distribution of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct in Flathead County District Court.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 before Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy. He faces a maximum penalty of no more than 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

According to an amended affidavit filed Sept. 24 by Assistant Attorney General Patrick J. Moody, Hinzman directed a former probationer identified as Jane Doe to supply a current probationer, Michael Odom, with fentanyl to “entrap” him with a positive drug test in September 2024. He then directed Odom’s supervising officer to conduct a urinalysis, assuring her he would test positive. Odom confirmed he had used the drug.

Court records state that Hinzman believed there were child sexual assault material on Odom’s phone, which would be subject to a search with a positive drug test.

After learning of the investigation, Hinzman attempted to hide his actions by refusing to provide the passcode to his state-issued phone. Doe also reached out to investigators to retract her statements on the same morning Hinzman learned of the investigation, records state.

According to court documents, Hinzman received a tip that Odom – who was on state and federal probation at the time – was suspected of having child sexual assault material on his phone.

Hinzman then spoke with Odom’s federal probation officer, who said supervision rules did not allow for a phone search unless he violated the conditions of his parole. When Hinzman mentioned he attempted to purchase drugs, the federal officer suggested he conduct a drug test. Hinzman then instructed Odom’s state probation officer to perform a urinalysis on Sept. 10, 2024.

When Odom failed the drug test, his state officer confiscated his phone for a search but did not find any child sexual assault material on the device.

During conversations with the federal officer, Hinzman did not mention that he directed the distribution of fentanyl through Doe, who he described to colleagues as his “confidential informant.” The state does not typically permit the Probation and Parole Office to use confidential informants.

When Hinzman was questioned by Probation and Parole Sergeant David Dowell if he had organized a drug deal, Hinzman allegedly stated, “well it happened, and it’s confirmed, so he’s going to test hot,” according to documents.

Hinzman then told an FBI Task Force and probation officer that he directed Jane Doe to provide Odom with drugs, which he openly boasted about to multiple officers and was overheard by other officials.

Doe told later told Montana Department of Corrections investigators that she sold Odom fentanyl after Hinzman requested she do so. Odom also confirmed he purchased the drugs from Doe.

Verizon Wireless toll records show that Hinzman and Doe exchanged dozens of texts in the late hours of Sept. 10 through 2 a.m. on Sept. 11 prior to Odom’s urinalysis.

Hinzman’s supervisor, Captain David Castro, highlighted that probation and parole officers do not typically conduct reverse sting operations and stated he did not request or give permission for Hinzman to operate confidential informants or organize drug deals, records state.

When Hinzman, who had been with the office for 20 years, was placed on leave, his state-issued phone was seized but he would not provide the password to allow access. A warrant is currently being executed to access the phone, despite Hinzman’s attempt to prevent access.

On Oct. 11, 2024, Doe retracted her prior admission to selling drugs and described Hinzman as an officer who “only wanted the best” for her.

The investigation is ongoing, and the state intends to review evidence to determine whether additional charges may be sought after the warrant to search Hinzman’s cell phone is executed.

