A New Era of Baseball in Kalispell

My hope is that the pride, the tradition, and the sense of community that made Kalispell Legion Baseball so meaningful will carry forward



On September 23, the Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to add baseball as a male sport for both Flathead and Glacier High Schools. This decision ushers in a new era for the landscape of baseball in Kalispell.



Baseball has always held a special place in this community. We’ve had Legion baseball in Kalispell since 1947, and for nearly eight decades it has been at the heart of our summers – building not only players, but friendships, families, and a community that rallied behind the Kalispell Lakers.



That’s why, while I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built, there’s also a bittersweet feeling as this transition begins. What we had here in Montana was truly unique. In so many other states, Legion baseball is treated as an afterthought. In Montana, it was the flagship. Our teams were made up of the best players from our community, and the support they received from fans, families, and neighbors was unmatched. It was something other programs around the country often told us they admired, even envied.



The compliments we’ve received over the years – about our players, our facility, and the experience we created—were only possible because of the unwavering support of this community, the tireless volunteer hours from board members and families, and the sacrifices our coaches made to put players first. We will need all of that and more as we enter this new phase of baseball in Kalispell.



While this change closes a chapter that was truly special, it also opens a new one. I’m excited for the challenge. I’m excited for our baseball players to have the chance to wear their high school uniforms. And I look forward to working with the schools so that together we can provide our players with an unmatched baseball experience. Legion baseball will continue to work hard into the future – we’re not going anywhere. My hope is that the pride, the tradition, and the sense of community that made Kalispell Legion Baseball so meaningful will carry forward into this new era of high school baseball.



Toby Liechti

Lakeside