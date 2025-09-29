Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 22 Grace Rd.
Price: $499,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,416
This well-maintained home features bright living spaces, a functional kitchen, cozy wood stove, and a welcoming feel. Updates include a roof, water heater, and brand-new garage doors. Outside is RV/boat parking and a large yard perfect for gardening, play, or simply enjoying the mountain air. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30057789
Kalispell
Where: 514 Sparrow Rd.
Price: $520,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,530
This stunning home redefines modern living and has been meticulously maintained with thoughtful upgrades throughout. It features a contemporary design with exceptional attention to detail. Outside is a pergola patio cover and an artificial turf lawn with a putting green, providing endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30057485
Whitefish
Where: 257 Fawn Tr.
Price: $520,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,104
This one-level ranch home in Happy Valley sits on a half-acre wooded lot. The flooring, cabinets, siding, windows and roof have all been recently updated, and the back porch has been enclosed for use as an office or extra room. The property features two carports, sheds and spacious dining and living room. Silvercreek Realty Group
MLS Number: 30052931
Bigfork
Where: 14668 Shores Acres Dr.
Price: $498,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,771
This charming Woods Bay bungalow overlooks Flathead Lake and offers a blend of comfort and lifestyle. The living area serves as a central space, featuring a fireplace and dining room with a view. The home and detached garage are situated at the back of the lot, allowing for views and efficient use of the land. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30045701
