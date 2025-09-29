Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 22 Grace Rd.

Price: $499,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,416

This well-maintained home features bright living spaces, a functional kitchen, cozy wood stove, and a welcoming feel. Updates include a roof, water heater, and brand-new garage doors. Outside is RV/boat parking and a large yard perfect for gardening, play, or simply enjoying the mountain air. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30057789

Kalispell

Where: 514 Sparrow Rd.

Price: $520,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,530

This stunning home redefines modern living and has been meticulously maintained with thoughtful upgrades throughout. It features a contemporary design with exceptional attention to detail. Outside is a pergola patio cover and an artificial turf lawn with a putting green, providing endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30057485

Whitefish

Where: 257 Fawn Tr.

Price: $520,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,104

This one-level ranch home in Happy Valley sits on a half-acre wooded lot. The flooring, cabinets, siding, windows and roof have all been recently updated, and the back porch has been enclosed for use as an office or extra room. The property features two carports, sheds and spacious dining and living room. Silvercreek Realty Group

MLS Number: 30052931

Bigfork

Where: 14668 Shores Acres Dr.

Price: $498,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,771

This charming Woods Bay bungalow overlooks Flathead Lake and offers a blend of comfort and lifestyle. The living area serves as a central space, featuring a fireplace and dining room with a view. The home and detached garage are situated at the back of the lot, allowing for views and efficient use of the land. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30045701

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].